747 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Moody’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MCO traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $353.81. The company had a trading volume of 482,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,951. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.23 and its 200 day moving average is $316.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,292 shares of company stock worth $1,085,712 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.