6,500 Shares in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Purchased by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ichor by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,056,000 after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $4,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,285,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,466,000 after buying an additional 83,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $154,677.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.51. 79,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $225.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

