3,007 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.06. 10,330,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

