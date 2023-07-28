2,700 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,358. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $153.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,423,524 shares of company stock valued at $44,951,491. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

