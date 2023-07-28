17,006 Shares in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Materion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTRN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Materion by 23.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Materion by 51.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Materion in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Materion in the first quarter valued at $232,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.23. 38,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.63.

Materion Increases Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTRN. StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

