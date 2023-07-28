15,190 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Triatomic Management LP

Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Datadog makes up 0.7% of Triatomic Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Datadog by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Datadog by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 363,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $2,204,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,331,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,199 shares of company stock worth $87,435,773 in the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,814. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

