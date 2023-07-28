14,700 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PEP stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.10. 1,940,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $261.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

