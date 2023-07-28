10,017 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Acquired by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $98,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 65.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $128,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 63.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 49,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,622,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after buying an additional 31,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,663. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.453 per share. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

