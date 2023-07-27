Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:ZYNE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,186. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

