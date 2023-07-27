Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Down 81.8% in July

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the June 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $48.90. 29,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 27.43, a quick ratio of 27.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.67.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

