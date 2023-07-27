Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s current price.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $38.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94.

Insider Activity

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,803,758.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,714,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after buying an additional 3,586,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $91,760,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,816 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $28,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.