Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.73. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.23.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.66. 1,424,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,299. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,597,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,595 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

