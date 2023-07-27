XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lifted to “Outperform” at Macquarie

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XPEV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BOCOM International lowered shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.10 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.47.

XPeng stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 51,638,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,444,209. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. XPeng has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $587.31 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. On average, analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in XPeng by 264.6% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in XPeng by 148.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

