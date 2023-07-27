Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Xerox Stock Down 1.6 %

XRX stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.52. 456,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. Xerox has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Xerox

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 25,888.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Xerox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.