Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,411 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 289,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,843. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.24. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -46.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

