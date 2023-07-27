WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WW. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.92.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Insider Activity

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WW International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in WW International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in WW International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of WW International by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WW International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.