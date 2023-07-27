Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WIX. Raymond James raised Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.08.

Wix.com Price Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $87.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.23. Wix.com has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $101.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.77.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,254,000 after buying an additional 106,217 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Wix.com by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,720,000 after buying an additional 306,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Wix.com by 37.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after buying an additional 253,091 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 13,352.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 860,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after buying an additional 853,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

