Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WIX. Raymond James raised Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.08.
Wix.com Price Performance
Wix.com stock opened at $87.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.23. Wix.com has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $101.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.77.
Institutional Trading of Wix.com
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,254,000 after buying an additional 106,217 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Wix.com by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,720,000 after buying an additional 306,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Wix.com by 37.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after buying an additional 253,091 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 13,352.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 860,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after buying an additional 853,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.
