WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. 246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.06.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

