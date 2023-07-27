WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. 246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.06.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
