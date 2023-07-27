Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$13.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.50.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$10.48. 1,095,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,856. The firm has a market cap of C$6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2758621 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Vineeta Maguire bought 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.36 per share, with a total value of C$99,992.88. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.