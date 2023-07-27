Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$12.75

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$12.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.58.

Shares of WCP traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.54. The company had a trading volume of 559,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.21. The stock has a market cap of C$6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.89.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2758621 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

In other news, Director Vineeta Maguire purchased 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,992.88. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

