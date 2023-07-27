Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a P/E ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

