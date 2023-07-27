Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.63.

Stagwell Price Performance

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Stagwell has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.26 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Stagwell news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $150,000,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stagwell by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stagwell by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Stagwell by 66.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 23,256 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stagwell by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

