Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Lessened by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for about 2.1% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Watsco worth $80,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Watsco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.88.

WSO traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $368.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,844. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.61 and a fifty-two week high of $383.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

