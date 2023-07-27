Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.85% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Waste Management Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:WM opened at $164.94 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.31 and its 200-day moving average is $160.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.82.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.