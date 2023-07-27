Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 10.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $162.04. 658,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,099. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.85% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

