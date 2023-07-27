Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

Piper Sandler cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WASH. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 71,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,977. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $544.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $89.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 65.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 99.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 641.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.