W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.90. The company had a trading volume of 270,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.069 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

