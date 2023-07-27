Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.36. 1,061,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,396. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $442.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 50.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

