Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VRTS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Shares of VRTS stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,504. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 22.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $141.80 and a 12-month high of $248.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.88.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.38. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $176.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.95%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.