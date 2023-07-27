Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Virtu Financial has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.42. 446,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 452,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,482.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

