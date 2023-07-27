Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Announces Earnings Results

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,278. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $25.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.