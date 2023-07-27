Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Announces Earnings Results

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,278. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $25.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,197,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,344,269.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $1,010,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,197,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,344,269.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

