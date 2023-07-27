Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Downgraded to Sell at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Handelsbanken lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.00.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

NENTF traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. 396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. Viaplay Group AB has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

