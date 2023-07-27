Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $35,901.44 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,295.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00309284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.73 or 0.00831945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00553698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00062083 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000092 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00119834 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,280,397 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

