Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s previous close.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %
Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 414,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,687. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $218.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.96.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares during the last quarter. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
