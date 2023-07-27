Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$27.50. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.27.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy stock traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,278. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$14.55 and a one year high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92.

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Free Report ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.29. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of C$552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$550.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.0564374 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 4,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,720.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

