Verasity Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Verasity has a total market cap of $44.25 million and $4.61 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000591 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

