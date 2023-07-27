Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,902 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,095,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.