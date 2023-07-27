Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $30,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $171.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,656. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

