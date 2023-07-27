Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Cut by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.29. 7,160,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,935,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

