Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $166.59. The stock had a trading volume of 409,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,440. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

