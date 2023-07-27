VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Raised by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 90.7% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 295,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,168,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,407,598. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

