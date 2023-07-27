Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $112,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.84.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $429.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $323.87 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

