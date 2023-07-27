Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,113,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,766,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.00% of Triple Flag Precious Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TFPM. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TFPM stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.45. 17,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,822. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.