Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 8,118,817 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,012,490 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 8,118,817 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.32% of Transocean worth $108,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.52. 2,139,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,605,086. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.92. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

