Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 497,754 Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,662,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 497,754 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $63,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of DRD stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.02. 70,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,986. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRDGOLD Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

(Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.