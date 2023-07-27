Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 155,171 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155,171 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.38% of Mosaic worth $58,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.72. 793,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,757. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

