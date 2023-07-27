Van ECK Associates Corp Has $49.72 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $49,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $20,406,948,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

COST traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $568.54. The company had a trading volume of 249,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,812. The company has a market capitalization of $251.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $523.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.