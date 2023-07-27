Van ECK Associates Corp Has $44.61 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $44,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.12. 1,274,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,545. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $142.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

