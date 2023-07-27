Van ECK Associates Corp Has $121.85 Million Stock Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,065,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850,115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.12% of SilverCrest Metals worth $121,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 561,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,175 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 518,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 427,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

NYSEMKT SILV traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.74. 1,001,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.72.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

