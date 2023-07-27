Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 84,209 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,209 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.17% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $75,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.06. The stock had a trading volume of 409,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,291. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 98.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

